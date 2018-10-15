Hanuman Sena Threatens to Send Suicide Squads if Sabarimala’s Customs and Traditions are Broken by Young Women Entry

Hanuman Sena Bharath Chairman A.M BhakthaValsalan has said that if young women like Tripti Desai are allowed to enter Sabarimala breaking the customs and traditions of the temple, Hanuman Sena will send suicide squads. He said the squads will be on from 16th till Mandala period is over.

He also said that Hanuman Sena is on a strike demanding many things like bringing an ordinance to preserve the traditions of Sabarimala and to declare the temple as a National pilgrimage centre along with stopping the entry of young women.