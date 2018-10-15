Nirmala Sitharaman dedicates website to former president APJ Abdul Kalam

Defence Minister Nimala Sitharaman dedicated a DRDO website -‘The Kalam Vision – Dare to Dream’ – to former president and ‘Missile Man’ Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

The website was launched on the 87th birth anniversary of the former president and it focuses on subjects such as artificial intelligence, robotics, autonomous systems and cyber security.

It will also facilitate an open competition for students and startups, and it is available at drdo.gov.in/drdo/kalam/kalam.html.

Speaking on the launch of the website, Sitharaman shared her experience of meeting Kalam.

She said he was not only a good scientist but also an excellent administrator who could spot and nurture talent among his team members.

Sitharaman’s deputy in the ministry Subhash Bhamre said Kalam believed in a strong nation, one that is scientifically superior and always inspired people for putting their total commitment towards the mission in hand.