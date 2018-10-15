Sabarimala Verdict : BJP stages massive rally in Kerala, Gives 24 hours to Kerala Govt to resolve issue

Ahead of Sabarimala temple set to open on Wednesday for monthly puja,Kerala BJP President P.S. Sreedharan Pillai warned the Left government to resolve the issue of women visitors or face “severe consequences”.

Thousands of BJP activists marched to the Thiruvananthapuram secretariat on Monday to protest implementation of the Supreme Court verdict allowing women of all age groups entry into the Sabarimala shrine.

The BJP, RSS, Congress and Hindu groups are up in arms against a September 28 Supreme Court ruling lifting the ban on entry of women in the 10-50 age group into the temple, saying it will breach age-old traditions.

Pillai, who led a huge protest from Pandalam on Monday, told the gathering of women and others in front of the state Secretariat here that if the Pinarayi Vijayan government failed to find a solution to the controversy, “then things will be bad”.

“We give him 24 hours to resolve the issue. If he fails to do it, then he should be prepared to see a different type of protest from us. We will make it very clear that we are not trying to make political capital through this campaign,” said Pillai.

Meanwhile, the Travancore Devasom Board (TDB), the custodian of the temple, said that if any woman in the banned age group turned up at the temple, they would be doing it only for publicity.