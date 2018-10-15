Salman Khan’s ex-girlfriend revealed her #MeToo story and it was really shocking..!

In a recent interview, Salman Khan’s ex-girlfriend Somy Ali spoke about her story of assault.

Somy Ali has ventured into the world of Bollywood in order to meet her idol, Salman Khan. The two soon got into a relationship soon enough and dated for eight years. Somy who was born in Karachi had convinced her mother to come to Mumbai at the age of 16 in the hope of meeting Salman.

When she got to the city she did odd jobs until she got a break in Hindi films. Somy, who starred in movies like Anth, Aao Pyaar Karen and Andolan, broke up with Salman in 2000. She returned to Florida to continue her studies, attending Nova Southeastern University where she majored in Psychology.

In a recent interview with hit-list, she spoke about why she started the NGO.NGO no more tears and became a saviour for many abused women.

“I grew up amidst an atmosphere of domestic violence in Pakistan and many of my mom’s friends were victims of physical abuse as well. When I would ask my mom about the bruises on their bodies, I was always told that X aunty or Y aunty fell down the stairs. This was the standard, universal euphemism for physical abuse,” she said.

She also stated that she was sexually assaulted by her house help at the age of five. Stating that she recounts this incident at her talks at schools and high schools in the US in the hope that it would encourage the victims to speak out and not be ashamed. She further added that she wished to eradicate the stigma associated with sexual assault and hopes that many women will speak out against their harassers.