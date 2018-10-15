Latest Newscelebrities

Shah Rukh Khan protecting wife Gowri Khan from paparazzi’s: See Viral Pics

Oct 15, 2018, 09:13 am IST
Shah Rukh and Gauri were at Zoya Akhtar’s birthday party in Mumbai when a sea of fans and followers gathered outside the venue to catch a glimpse of their favourite star.

Shah Rukh put his arm protectively around Gauri as they made their way to their car. The two arrived separately to the party.

Take a look at the pictures below:

