Sudha Chandran Reveals the Truth Behind Her Dance in Front of Sabarimala’s Holy 18 Steps

The discussion of young women’s entry into Sabarimala is the most debated topic out there in the public and in the social media. Amidst all the protests and commotion, a video had spread where actress-dancer Sudha Chandran was seen dancing in front of Sabarimala’s 18 holy steps. But Now Sudha herself has come along revealing the truth behind the situation.

It was in a film called Nambinaar Keduvathillai released in 1986 that actress including Jayasree, Sudha Chandran, Anu(Bhama) Manorama, Vadivukarasi was seen dancing in front of the 18 holy steps in Sabarimala. The film was a devotional one, directed by K Sankar. The film had a stellar cast which included the likes of Prabhu, Vijayakanth, Jayashree, Sudha Chandran, M N Nambiar etc.

Now the actress Sudha herself has revealed that the scenes were in fact made using a set in a studio and not in Sabarimala. Other scenes of the film have been made around lower portions and at the entrance of Sabarimala. Sudha said that it is her wish to see Lord Ayyappa but she is not ready to break the customs even if a court verdict is there.