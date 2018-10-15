Taimur Ali Khan becomes a Batman: See cute pics

Taimur Ali Khan has taken the social media by storm. The star kid, who will turn two this December, is accustomed to cameras capturing his every move. The adorable little munchkin has also begun waving at the paparazzi, evidently enjoying the media attention.

Taimur Ali Khan in Batman’s cape has taken the internet by storm. With Batman’s cape, Taimur’s cuteness is surely unmissable. Taimur Ali Khan has been the centre of media attention since his first public appearance has reportedly learnt to mage the paparazzi. Recently, a photograph of the young nawab waiving at the media went viral. Reports suggest that Kareena Kapoor’s bubble joy was recently found giggling while the shutterbugs were trying to capture his cute little smile.

Take a look at the pictures below: