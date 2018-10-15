NEWS

This is How Devaswom Board President Responded to the News of a Young Women From Kannur Observing Fast to Go Sabarimala

Oct 15, 2018, 05:52 pm IST
Less than a minute

After the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala which took away the age regulation in Sabarimala came out, mass protests have been held in different parts of South India against the verdict. But amidst all the protests, a young woman from Kannur district in Kerala, Reshma is gearing up to meet Lord Ayyappa by going to Sabarimala. Now Devaswom board President A PadmaKumar has responded to the situation.

“If she is honestly believing in Ayyappa, I don’t think she will come to Sabarimala. Nobody who respects the customs will do it. But if the idea is to gain some popularity, she might come”, said A  PadmaKumar.

Reshma had earlier put a facebook post that she is observing a 41 day fast to go to Sabarimala. It will be interesting to see if Reshma will persist with her decision amidst the growing protests against her.

Tags

Related Articles

Jul 20, 2018, 06:20 am IST

Pakistani terrorist shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir

Sep 10, 2018, 08:49 pm IST

Woman Invites Ex. Boyfriend for Sex and Kills Him with Help of Lover

Oct 25, 2017, 11:02 am IST

Protests mounting up over celebrating Deen Dhayal centenary in schools

India's medal tally rises
Apr 12, 2018, 12:13 pm IST

India’s medal tally rises once again at the CWG 2018

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close