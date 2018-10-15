This is How Devaswom Board President Responded to the News of a Young Women From Kannur Observing Fast to Go Sabarimala

After the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala which took away the age regulation in Sabarimala came out, mass protests have been held in different parts of South India against the verdict. But amidst all the protests, a young woman from Kannur district in Kerala, Reshma is gearing up to meet Lord Ayyappa by going to Sabarimala. Now Devaswom board President A PadmaKumar has responded to the situation.

“If she is honestly believing in Ayyappa, I don’t think she will come to Sabarimala. Nobody who respects the customs will do it. But if the idea is to gain some popularity, she might come”, said A PadmaKumar.

Reshma had earlier put a facebook post that she is observing a 41 day fast to go to Sabarimala. It will be interesting to see if Reshma will persist with her decision amidst the growing protests against her.