WhatsApp to make major update to its ‘delete for everyone’ feature

WhatsApp later advanced this time limit to 1 hour, 8 minutes and 16 seconds. But now, WhatsApp's "delete for message for everyone" is getting a major refresh and this time it isn't on the sender side but also for the recipient.

Oct 15, 2018, 04:53 pm IST
WhatsApp introduced “Delete For All’ feature last year in which the users were allowed to delete a sent message within 420 seconds or 7 minutes.

According to WABetaInfo, a fan site that tests new WhatsApp features, says that the messaging platform is soon going to roll-out a new feature on the existing ‘delete message for everyone’ wherein if the recipient does not receive the delete request for the message in 13 hours, 8 minutes, and 16 seconds then the message will not be deleted.

Notably, the new Recipient limit feature is being added to stop users from deleting older delivered messages which they could do by tweaking mobile system settings.

WABetaInfo adds that the change is intended to be a protection against modded users that revoke messages sent weeks, months and years ago.

