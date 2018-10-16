19-year-old arrested for killing model, stuffing body in suitcase

The Bangur Nagar police arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly murdering her and disposing of her body on the road in a traveller bag. The accused has been identified as Mujammil Sayed, 19, a college student.

According to the police, they had received information that an abandoned suitcase was lying on back-road in Malad, following which they reached the spot and opened the bag. Inside, they found the body of a woman with head injuries. The police said they started investigating the matter immediately. Through CCTV footage, they traced the car that had dropped the bag on the roadside and inquired with the owner, which later revealed the identity of the deceased woman.

“The dead woman has been identified as Mansi Dixit, a model. We have arrested her friend Sayed who was with her on Monday. During a heated argument , he killed her in a fit of rage. Sayed hit Dixit with a sharp object. She succumbed to head injuries,” said a police officer.

“Sayed then stuffed her body in a suitcase and dumped it on a road in Malad. We have arrested him for murder, and our probing to ascertain the exact motive behind the argument,” said Sangramsingh Nishandar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, zone 11.