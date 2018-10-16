Bus falls into Canal, 5 Killed, Several injured

Five passengers were killed and 20 others were injured when a bus fell into a canal from a bridge at Haripal in West Bengal’s Hooghly district, the police said.

The bus, which was heading to Kolkata, crashed into the cement fencing of a bridge before breaking it and falling into the Dakatia khal canal near Gojarmore at around 9 am, district police chief Sukesh Jain said.

While twenty passengers were injured in the incident, the condition of two persons was said to be critical, the senior police officer said, adding that all of them were taken to Haripal hospital, which was nearby.

The locals and policemen helped rescue the passengers from the bus.

More details are awaited.