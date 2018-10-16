Controversies Still Continues As Sabarimala Gets Ready To Open Tomorrow

BJP on one hand has staged a massive rally and on the other Hanuman Sena has decided to send in Suicide Squad against to women entry into the Sabarimala temple. And the BJP has given 24 hours to the Kerala government to take a decision to resolve the issue.

Amid this the Sabarimala gears up for its opening for monthly puja.

The NDA workers are against the 28th September 2018 verdict of the Supreme Court on the matter.

BJP national general secretary Muralidhar Rao had demanded that the issue be resolved or the NDA would rake up protests.

“We are not against the Supreme Court. We are against the CPM government in Kerala… We are seeking our constitutional right. We know why the CPM is in a hurry to implement the SC order. The communists see temple as mere properties to be managed. They only want to grab the temples. We only want them to show respect to our tradition,” Rao said.

The Kerala government however has remained firm in their decision to provide protection to the women devotees who will enter the Sabarimala.

Meanwhile, to protect the sentiments of the devotees and the Sabarimala culture, a massive NDA protest took place in which several NDA leader took part in, including actor-turned-MP Suresh Gopi, Nalin Kumar Kateel, BDJS chief and Rajya Sabha MP Thushar Vellappally and state BJP president P S Sreedharan Pillai led the march.

TODAY, the Travancore Devaswom Board is expected to meet the representatives on the Pandalam royal family to find a common ground on the current issue.