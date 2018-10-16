Dassault CEO Promises To Deliver Rafale Jets To India

The controversial Rafale jets are to be delivered to India as promised said Dassault CEO.

Eric Trappier told the international media that Dassault Aviation will deliver the Rafale jets as promised and will also see new orders in the coming months.

He said this at the largest business jet show that took place in Orlando on Monday.

Trappier said Dassault expects to deliver 40 business jets in 2018. Trappier said he would increase production of certain models in 2020.

The Rafale deal that was signed in 2016 between India and France faced criticism as oppositions alleged there were discrepancies in the deal.

Trappier had said that Dassault Aviation’s joint venture with Reliance represented around 10 per cent of the offset investments under the Rafale jet deal.

“We’re in talks with about 100 Indian firms, including around 30 with which we’ve already confirmed partnerships,” Trappier had told the media.