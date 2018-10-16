Delicious Papaya Orange Smoothie With Spicy Chapatti In Buttermilk For Breakfast

Papaya Orange Smoothie is stuffed with the goodness of papaya, which is rich in vitamin A and fibre. It is a must-have fruit for diabetics.

Papaya Orange Smoothie

Preparation Time: 5 minutes

Cooking Time: 0 minutes

Total Time: 5 minutes

Makes: 4 glasses

Ingredients

1 cup papaya purée

2 cups fresh orange juice

2 tsp sugar substitute

2 tsp lemon juice

For Serving

1 cup crushed ice

Method

Combine all the ingredients except the ice and blend in a mixer till smooth.

Put ¼ cup of crushed ice in each glass and top with the smoothie.

Serve immediately

