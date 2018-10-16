RecipeFood

Delicious Papaya Orange Smoothie With Spicy Chapatti In Buttermilk For Breakfast

Oct 16, 2018, 02:42 pm IST
Less than a minute
Papaya Orange Smoothie with Spicy Chapatti In Buttermilk

Papaya Orange Smoothie is stuffed with the goodness of papaya, which is rich in vitamin A and fibre. It is a must-have fruit for diabetics.

Papaya Orange Smoothie

Preparation Time: 5 minutes

Cooking Time: 0 minutes

Total Time: 5 minutes

Makes: 4 glasses

Ingredients

  • 1 cup papaya purée
  • 2 cups fresh orange juice
  • 2 tsp sugar substitute
  • 2 tsp lemon juice

For Serving

  • 1 cup crushed ice

Method

  • Combine all the ingredients except the ice and blend in a mixer till smooth.
  • Put ¼ cup of crushed ice in each glass and top with the smoothie.
  • Serve immediately with Spicy Chapatti In Buttermilk

Disclaimer

  • It is highly recommended that this recipe be relished by diabetics only occasionally and in small quantities. This is just a mere ‘treat’ and does not qualify for a regular diabetic menu.

