Delicious Papaya Orange Smoothie With Spicy Chapatti In Buttermilk For Breakfast

Papaya Orange Smoothie is stuffed with the goodness of papaya, which is rich in vitamin A and fibre. It is a must-have fruit for diabetics.
Papaya Orange Smoothie
Preparation Time: 5 minutes
Cooking Time: 0 minutes
Total Time: 5 minutes
Makes: 4 glasses
Ingredients
- 1 cup papaya purée
- 2 cups fresh orange juice
- 2 tsp sugar substitute
- 2 tsp lemon juice
For Serving
- 1 cup crushed ice
Method
- Combine all the ingredients except the ice and blend in a mixer till smooth.
- Put ¼ cup of crushed ice in each glass and top with the smoothie.
- Serve immediately with Spicy Chapatti In Buttermilk
Disclaimer
- It is highly recommended that this recipe be relished by diabetics only occasionally and in small quantities. This is just a mere ‘treat’ and does not qualify for a regular diabetic menu.
