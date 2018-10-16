RecipeFood

Spicy Chapatti In Buttermilk With Papaya Orange Smoothie- Diabetic’s Breakfast

Oct 16, 2018, 02:42 pm IST
Less than a minute
Spicy Chapatti In Buttermilk for breakfast

Spicy Chapatti In Buttermilk is a traditional tempering and fresh buttermilk transform leftover chapatis into a healthy and tasty snack

Spicy Chapatti In Buttermilk

Spicy Chapati Cooked in Buttermilk

Preparation Time: 2 minutes

Cooking Time: 7 minutes

Total Time: 9 minutes

Makes: 2 servings

Ingredients

  • 4 leftover whole wheat chapatis , torn into pieces
  • 2 cups low-fat buttermilk , refer handy tip
  • 1 tsp oil
  • 1/2 tsp mustard seeds ( rai / sarson)
  • 1 tsp urad dal (split black lentils)
  • 7 to 8 curry leaves (kadi patta)
  • 1/2 tsp turmeric powder (haldi)
  • 1 tsp chilli powder
  • 1 tsp grated jaggery (gur)
  • salt to taste

For The Garnish

  • 2 tbsp finely chopped coriander (dhania)

READ ALSO:  Diabetic Adai With Jamun Smoothie For Diabetic Breakfast

Method

  • Heat the oil in a deep non-stick pan and add the mustard seeds and urad dal.
  • When the seeds crackle, add the curry leaves and the chapati pieces and sauté on a slow flame for ½ minute.
  • Add the buttermilk, turmeric powder, chilli powder, jaggery and salt, mix well and bring to boil on a slow flame, while stirring occasionally.
  • Serve hot garnished with the coriander.
  • Serve with Papaya Orange Smoothie

Handy tips

  • To make 2 cups of low-fat buttermilk, whisk together ¾ cup fresh low-fat curds,with 1¼ cups of water.
  • Bring the buttermilk mixture to boil on a slow flame is necessary to avoid it from curdling.

