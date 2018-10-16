Spicy Chapatti In Buttermilk With Papaya Orange Smoothie- Diabetic’s Breakfast

Spicy Chapatti In Buttermilk is a traditional tempering and fresh buttermilk transform leftover chapatis into a healthy and tasty snack
Spicy Chapatti In Buttermilk
Preparation Time: 2 minutes
Cooking Time: 7 minutes
Total Time: 9 minutes
Makes: 2 servings
Ingredients
- 4 leftover whole wheat chapatis , torn into pieces
- 2 cups low-fat buttermilk , refer handy tip
- 1 tsp oil
- 1/2 tsp mustard seeds ( rai / sarson)
- 1 tsp urad dal (split black lentils)
- 7 to 8 curry leaves (kadi patta)
- 1/2 tsp turmeric powder (haldi)
- 1 tsp chilli powder
- 1 tsp grated jaggery (gur)
- salt to taste
For The Garnish
- 2 tbsp finely chopped coriander (dhania)
Method
- Heat the oil in a deep non-stick pan and add the mustard seeds and urad dal.
- When the seeds crackle, add the curry leaves and the chapati pieces and sauté on a slow flame for ½ minute.
- Add the buttermilk, turmeric powder, chilli powder, jaggery and salt, mix well and bring to boil on a slow flame, while stirring occasionally.
- Serve hot garnished with the coriander.
- Serve with Papaya Orange Smoothie
Handy tips
- To make 2 cups of low-fat buttermilk, whisk together ¾ cup fresh low-fat curds,with 1¼ cups of water.
- Bring the buttermilk mixture to boil on a slow flame is necessary to avoid it from curdling.
