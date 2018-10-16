Spicy Chapatti In Buttermilk With Papaya Orange Smoothie- Diabetic’s Breakfast

Spicy Chapatti In Buttermilk is a traditional tempering and fresh buttermilk transform leftover chapatis into a healthy and tasty snack

Spicy Chapatti In Buttermilk

Preparation Time: 2 minutes

Cooking Time: 7 minutes

Total Time: 9 minutes

Makes: 2 servings

Ingredients

4 leftover whole wheat chapatis , torn into pieces

2 cups low-fat buttermilk , refer handy tip

1 tsp oil

1/2 tsp mustard seeds ( rai / sarson)

1 tsp urad dal (split black lentils)

7 to 8 curry leaves (kadi patta)

1/2 tsp turmeric powder (haldi)

1 tsp chilli powder

1 tsp grated jaggery (gur)

salt to taste

For The Garnish

2 tbsp finely chopped coriander (dhania)

Method

Heat the oil in a deep non-stick pan and add the mustard seeds and urad dal.

When the seeds crackle, add the curry leaves and the chapati pieces and sauté on a slow flame for ½ minute.

Add the buttermilk, turmeric powder, chilli powder, jaggery and salt, mix well and bring to boil on a slow flame, while stirring occasionally.

Serve hot garnished with the coriander.

Handy tips