Diabetic Adai With Jamun Smoothie For Diabetic Breakfast

Adai is a South Indian dish that is usually served for breakfast or dinner. Here is the diabetic version of it- Diabetic Adai
Diabetic Adai
Soaking Time: 2 hours
Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 40 minutes
Total Time: 2 hours 50 minutes
Makes: 24
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup broken wheat (dalia)
- 1/4 cup green moong dal (split green gram)
- 2 tbsp masoor dal (split red lentil)
- 2 tbsp urad dal (split black lentils)
- 1 tsp fenugreek (methi) seeds
- 1/4 cup finely chopped onions
- a pinch of asafoetida (hing)
- 1 tsp ginger-green chilli paste
- 2 tbsp finely chopped coriander (dhania)
- 1/4 tsp turmeric powder (haldi)
- 1 tbsp chopped curry leaves (kadi patta)
- Salt to taste
- 3 tsp oil for cooking
Method
- Combine the broken wheat, green moong dal, masoor dal, urad dal and fenugreek seeds in a deep bowl and soak in enough water for 2 hours. Drain well.
- Blend them in a mixer along with approx. ¾ cup of water to a coarse mixture.
- Transfer the mixture into a deep bowl, add the onions, asafoetida, ginger-green chilli paste, coriander, turmeric powder, curry leaves and salt and mix well
- Heat a non-stick tava (griddle), sprinkle a little water on it and wipe it off gently using a muslin cloth.
- Pour a ladleful of the batter on it and spread it in a circular motion to make a 125 mm. (5”) diameter thin circle.
- Smear 1/8 tsp of oil over it and along the edges and cook on a medium flame till the adai turns golden brown in colour from both the sides.
- Fold over to make a semi-circle.
- Repeat steps 4 to 7 to make 23 more adais.
- Serve immediately with Jamun Smoothie
