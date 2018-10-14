Diabetic Adai With Jamun Smoothie For Diabetic Breakfast

Adai is a South Indian dish that is usually served for breakfast or dinner. Here is the diabetic version of it- Diabetic Adai

Soaking Time: 2 hours

Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Cooking Time: 40 minutes

Total Time: 2 hours 50 minutes

Makes: 24

Ingredients

1/2 cup broken wheat (dalia)

1/4 cup green moong dal (split green gram)

2 tbsp masoor dal (split red lentil)

2 tbsp urad dal (split black lentils)

1 tsp fenugreek (methi) seeds

1/4 cup finely chopped onions

a pinch of asafoetida (hing)

1 tsp ginger-green chilli paste

2 tbsp finely chopped coriander (dhania)

1/4 tsp turmeric powder (haldi)

1 tbsp chopped curry leaves (kadi patta)

Salt to taste

3 tsp oil for cooking

Method