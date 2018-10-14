Diabetic Adai With Jamun Smoothie For Diabetic Breakfast

RecipeFood

Diabetic Adai for breakfast

Adai is a South Indian dish that is usually served for breakfast or dinner.  Here is the diabetic version of it- Diabetic Adai

Soaking Time:  2 hours

Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Cooking Time: 40 minutes

Total Time: 2 hours 50 minutes

 Makes: 24

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup broken wheat (dalia)
  • 1/4 cup green moong dal (split green gram)
  • 2 tbsp masoor dal (split red lentil)
  • 2 tbsp urad dal (split black lentils)
  • 1 tsp fenugreek (methi) seeds
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped onions
  • a pinch of asafoetida (hing)
  • 1 tsp ginger-green chilli paste
  • 2 tbsp finely chopped coriander (dhania)
  • 1/4 tsp turmeric powder (haldi)
  • 1 tbsp chopped curry leaves (kadi patta)
  • Salt to taste
  • 3 tsp oil for cooking

Method

  • Combine the broken wheat, green moong dal, masoor dal, urad dal and fenugreek seeds in a deep bowl and soak in enough water for 2 hours. Drain well.
  • Blend them in a mixer along with approx. ¾ cup of water to a coarse mixture.
  • Transfer the mixture into a deep bowl, add the onions, asafoetida, ginger-green chilli paste, coriander, turmeric powder, curry leaves and salt and mix well
  • Heat a non-stick tava (griddle), sprinkle a little water on it and wipe it off gently using a muslin cloth.
  • Pour a ladleful of the batter on it and spread it in a circular motion to make a 125 mm. (5”) diameter thin circle.
  • Smear 1/8 tsp of oil over it and along the edges and cook on a medium flame till the adai turns golden brown in colour from both the sides.
  • Fold over to make a semi-circle.
  • Repeat steps 4 to 7 to make 23 more adais.
  • Serve immediately with Jamun Smoothie

