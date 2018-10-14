Jamun Smoothie To Complement Your Diabetic Adai

A diabetic patient must add jamun to their diet. So try out Jamun Smoothie
Jamun Smoothie
Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 0 minutes
Total Time: 10 minutes
Makes: 4 small glasses
Ingredients
- 3/4 cup deseeded and finely chopped black jamun
- 2 cups low-fat curds (dahi)
- 1 tsp sugar substitute
- 4 tbsp crushed ice
Method
- Combine all the ingredients, except the ice, in a mixer and blend till smooth and frothy.
- Pour the smoothie into 4 individual small glasses and top with 1 tbsp of crushed ice in each glass.
- Serve immediately with Diabetic Adai
Notes
- It is highly recommended that this recipe be relished by diabetics only occasionally and in small quantities. This is just a mere ‘treat’ and does not qualify for a regular diabetic menu.
