RecipeFood

Jamun Smoothie To Complement Your Diabetic Adai

Oct 14, 2018, 03:01 pm IST
Less than a minute
Jamun Smoothie with Diabetic Adai

A diabetic patient must add jamun to their diet. So try out Jamun Smoothie

Jamun Smoothie

Jamun Smoothie

Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Cooking Time: 0 minutes

Total Time: 10 minutes

Makes: 4 small glasses

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup deseeded and finely chopped black jamun
  • 2 cups low-fat curds (dahi)
  • 1 tsp sugar substitute
  • 4 tbsp crushed ice

READ ALSO:  Delicious Apple Cinnamon Soya Shake With Chana Dal Pancakes

Method

  • Combine all the ingredients, except the ice, in a mixer and blend till smooth and frothy.
  • Pour the smoothie into 4 individual small glasses and top with 1 tbsp of crushed ice in each glass.
  • Serve immediately with Diabetic Adai

Notes

  • It is highly recommended that this recipe be relished by diabetics only occasionally and in small quantities. This is just a mere ‘treat’ and does not qualify for a regular diabetic menu.

Tags

Related Articles

Jan 27, 2018, 04:17 pm IST

Recipe: Ginger Cinnamon Tea

Aug 19, 2018, 11:51 am IST

Twist From Traditional Samosa- Ragi Samosa filled with Cucumber, Peas and Cashew nut

Kerala style
May 18, 2018, 02:37 pm IST

Kerala style soft & crispy Banana Appam

diet plan
May 3, 2018, 07:55 am IST

Get Alia Bhat’s figure with this simple Bollywood food

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close