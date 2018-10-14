Jamun Smoothie To Complement Your Diabetic Adai

A diabetic patient must add jamun to their diet. So try out Jamun Smoothie

Jamun Smoothie

Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Cooking Time: 0 minutes

Total Time: 10 minutes

Makes: 4 small glasses

Ingredients

3/4 cup deseeded and finely chopped black jamun

2 cups low-fat curds (dahi)

1 tsp sugar substitute

4 tbsp crushed ice

READ ALSO: Delicious Apple Cinnamon Soya Shake With Chana Dal Pancakes

Method

Combine all the ingredients, except the ice, in a mixer and blend till smooth and frothy.

Pour the smoothie into 4 individual small glasses and top with 1 tbsp of crushed ice in each glass.

Serve immediately with Diabetic Adai

Notes