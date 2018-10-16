Here are some ways to tell If someone is lying to you

If you suspect someone’s being untruthful, there are a few things you can do to try and sniff out their unsavory behavior — even without a lie detector test.

Pick up on their posture.

Someone who is lying will often show it with their body language. Oftentimes, they will shrink in on themselves, slouching and slumping to subconsciously protect their body while they’re deceiving you.

Look them in the eye.

We’ve all heard the phrase “look me in the eyes” in reference to when someone is lying. But it turns out there is actually a lot of truth to that: Lack of eye contact is one of the first non-verbal signs that someone is being deceitful.

Notice the rate of their movement.

Lying people typically want to trick the questioner into thinking they’re calmer than they are, so their movements will reflect that.

Pay attention to their story.

Unless they’re incredibly skilled at lying, most liars will have inconsistencies in their story.

Pay attention to how they shake their head.

Your body can betray you so often when lying and even a simple tip of the head can be your doom.

Pick up on any differences in their behavior.

If this person is normally boisterous but has suddenly become quiet when confronted, you may have a liar on your hands.