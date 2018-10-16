Honor launches ‘8X’ with Dolby Atmos Surround speakers in India : Price and Specs

Honor has finally launched the Honor 8X smartphone in India. The smartphone went official in China last month, and it features a dual camera setup, premium glass-finish back, multiple RAM + storage options, and sports a display notch. It includes Dolby Atmos surround sound backed by stereo speakers, and packs artificial intelligence (AI) powered features for better imaging.

Build, Design and Display

The first thing that is immediately noticeable about the phone is its huge display. Honor tells me that the 8X employs a kind of curved chip-embedding technique which allows the chin to be as minimal as possible. The phone’s 6.5-inch IPS LCD display, with an FHD+ resolution (1,080 x 2,340 pixels), undoubtedly is the biggest screen I’ve seen on a mid-range smartphone. As is the case with quite a few phones in 2018, the Honor 8X also comes with a notch and it looks just about the size of the OnePlus 6’s notch. I do prefer the recent water drop style notches, but the 8X’s notch isn’t bad either.

On the back, we see glossy glass finish complete with a two-tone colour shift when you look at it from different angles. Honor had earlier employed this technique in the Honor 10 and it is quite appealing to the eye. It is, however, a huge fingerprint and smudge magnet and is hard to wipe as well. The dual-cameras on the back are arranged vertically and give the impression of two eyes staring back at you. The phone has a metal frame which gives it a good grip and the fingerprint scanner is positioned in the top half of the phone, making it a little harder to reach.

The Honor 8X comes with the new Kirin 710 chipset from Huawei which is meant for mid-range smartphones. I haven’t tested any smartphone with the Kirin 710 SoC before, but it is expected to face off against Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636, 660 and the likes. A full review of the Honor 8X will decide how good the chipset really is

Camera and Battery

The camera on the Honor 8X seems to be quite good during my initial inspection of the device. The dual camera on the back comprises of a 20 MP primary sensor with a f/1.8 aperture and a secondary 2 MP depth sensor.

In the front of the phone, we see a 16 MP camera with a f/2.0 aperture. Selfies on the phone looked to be decent enough, but I did spot some exposure discrepancies in a few photos.

In terms of battery, the phone does have 3,750 mAh battery and it does not come with any quick charge capabilities.