Ind vs WI : Windies coach Stuart Law suspended for Two ODIs

West Indies coach Stuart Law has been suspended for two ODIs by the ICC for making “inappropriate comments” against a match official, adding to the Caribbean team’s woes after a disastrous Test outing in Hyderabad.

The incident occured on Sunday afternoon in Hyderabad when Law, following the dismissal of Kieran Powell, went to the TV umpire’s room and made inappropriate comments. He then walked to the fourth umpire’s area and, in the presence of the players, again directed inappropriate comments at the fourth official. On Monday, he admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Chris Broad of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

The incident led to the 49-year-old Law accumulating four demerit points within a period of 24 months.

“During Sunday’s play in the Hyderabad Test, Law was found guilty of breaching Level 2 Article 2.7 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “Public criticism of, or inappropriate comment in relation to an incident occurring in an International Match or any Player, Player Support Personnel, Match Official or team participating in any International Match, irrespective of when such criticism or inappropriate comment is made,” ICC said in a statement.

“As Law had received a 25 per cent fine and one demerit point during the final day’s play in the Dominica Test against Pakistan in May 2017, with the addition of these three demerit points, he has reached the threshold of four demerit points, which, pursuant to article 7.6 of the Code, have now been converted into two suspension points,” the statement added.