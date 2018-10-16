Indian Air Force Pilots to Operate Chinook Choppers Soon

NEW DELHI:Chinook helicopters are going to be soon inducted into IAF and an official has now reported that the Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots have started training to operate the CH-47F Chinook heavy-lift helicopters. Currently, four pilots and four flight engineers have been training on Chinook choppers at Delaware in the US since Monday. India is procuring 15 CH-47F Chinook helicopters besides 22 AH-64E Apache attack helicopters from Boeing.

The helicopter is primarily intended to perform tactical missions such as air transportation of troops, internal / external cargo, and weapons within the combat area. It can also be deployed to carry out special support functions, disaster relief and fire fighting operations. It can carry upto 300 troops at a time and will be a great addition to IAF’s repertoire.