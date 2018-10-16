NEWScelebrities

Kangana Ranaut celebrates ‘Manikarnika’ wrap with the team -See Pics

Oct 16, 2018, 10:11 pm IST
Kangana Ranaut and team Manikarnika let their hair down at the film’s wrap-up party on Monday evening. Kangana Ranaut celebrated with her co-stars Mishti and Taher Shabbir along with designer Neeta Lulla, composers Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendosa, and co-producer Kamal Jain.

Inside pictures and videos from the party are all over the Internet. Kangana Ranaut, dressed in a fabulous Gauri & Nainika dress, lead the celebrations with a wide smile on her face. She was clearly the life and soul of the party as she posed with the team and also cut a cake (yes, there was a special cake for the occasion too) with the crew. Here’s a glimpse of what happened at the Manikarnika party:

