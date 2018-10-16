Lenovo launches K9 and A5 in India : Price and Specs

Lenovo launches K9 and A5 smartphone models in India.Lenovo K9 is priced in India at Rs. 8,999 for the sole 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option, and the smartphone will be available in Black and Blue colour options. Lenovo A5, the smartphone is priced in India at Rs. 5,999 for the 2GB RAM + 16GB storage option, and the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage is priced at Rs. 6,999, and these variants will be available in Black and Fine Gold colour options. Both the phones will be sold exclusively via Flipkart, and users can register their interest on the Flipkart website.

Lenovo K9 specifications

Starting with the Lenovo K9 specifications, it runs on Android Oreo based on ZUI tweaks, and supports dual-SIM slots (hybrid). It features a 5.7-inch HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D glass protection. It is powered by a 2.0GHz MediaTek MT6762 octa-core processor paired with 3GB of RAM. Internal storage is at 32GB with the option to expand further using the hybrid microSD card slot (up to 128GB storage).

Connectivity options on the Lenovo K9 include LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, and more. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. The dimensions of the Lenovo K9 measures 153.8×72.9×7.95mm.

Lenovo A5 specifications

The dual-SIM Lenovo A5 runs ZUI 3.9 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. It sports a 5.45-inch HD+ (720×1440 pixels) IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6739 SoC clocked at up to 1.5GHz, paired with up to 3GB of RAM.

When it comes to the camera, the Lenovo A5 sports a 13-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and autofocus at the back. The camera comes with a monochrome flash. The handset also has an 8-megapixel front camera with an f/2.2 aperture. The Lenovo A5 is equipped with either 16GB or 32GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).