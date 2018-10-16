Man jailed for posting woman’s private photos on YouTube

Arab man jailed for violating online laws in UAE. He was convicted of illegally posting the photos of an Emirati actress in a video on YouTube, has had his three-month-jail sentence maintained on appeal.

The Abu Dhabi Court of Cassation upheld earlier rulings by lower courts, which found the Arab man guilty of violating online laws, defaming the actress and invading her privacy.

Court documents stated that the Arab man accessed the woman’s private photos and put them in a video, which he then posted on YouTube. The video also had some insulting statements.

After seeing the video, the Emirati woman lodged a police complaint against him.