Melt In The Mouth Chilli Cheese Stuffed Kulcha

Chilli Cheese Stuffed Kulcha is a rich, soft kulcha that is oozing with cheese from the inside and paired perfectly with the flavour of green chillies and fresh coriander leaves, slathered with some butter. Perfect to be served at your next dinner party.
Chilli Cheese Stuffed Kulcha
Prep in: 45 minutes
Cooks in: 20 minutes
Total in: 65 minutes
Makes: 4 servings
Ingredients
For the Chilli Cheese Stuffed Kulcha dough
- 3/4 cup Whole Wheat Flour
- 3/4 cup All Purpose Flour (Maida)
- 1 teaspoon Active dry yeast
- 1 tablespoon Curd (Dahi / Yogurt)
- 1 teaspoon Sugar
- Salt, to taste
- 2 Green Chillies, finely chopped
- Water, to knead the dough
- 1 tablespoon Butter
For the Chilli Cheese Stuffed Kulcha stuffing
- 1 cup Cheese, grated
- Other Ingredients
- 1/4 cup Coriander (Dhania) Leaves, finely chopped
- Butter, to cook the kulchas
How to make
- To begin making the Chilli Cheese Stuffed Kulcha, we will first make the dough and keep it ready.
- In a mixing bowl, combine the whole wheat flour, all-purpose flour, yeast, curd, sugar, salt, green chillies, butter with your fingers.
- Next add water,little by little to knead the dough. We are looking for a smooth soft dough. Bring the kulcha dough together and smoothen with a few drops of cooking oil.
- Cover this bowl with a damp cloth and rest it in a warm place for about 30-40 minutes or until the yeast has grown and the dough has doubled in size.
- Preheat the tawa on medium flame.
- Remove the dough from the warm place, punch the dough back with your knuckles.
- Now divide the dough into equal portions of leon ball sizes, dust in flour and flatten them using a rolling pin to about 2 inch diameter.
- Now place a tablespoon of the grated cheese in the center, and bring the edges of the chilli cheese kulcha together in the center, make this into a ball between your palms, dust in flour and being to flatten the chilli cheese kulchas.
- Roll them out to a slightly elongated shaped kulchas, now sprinkle a few drops of water and stick a few coriander leaves in there.
- Place the water side of the chilli cheese kulcha face down on the greased tawa. Cook for about a minute before you slip and cook on the other side.
- Slather butter generously on both sides and flip and cook on both sides of thee chilli cheese kulcha until is well cooked, golden brown and lightly crisp on both sides.
- Repeat the same for the remaining dough.
- Serve Chilli Cheese Stuffed Kulcha
