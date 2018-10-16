MeToo: Padma Bhushan awardee artist Jatin Das accused of sexual abuse

Jatin Das, father of actor, director and writer Nandita Das, is the latest prominent personality accused of sexual harassment. He is alleged to have forcefully kissed and grabbed a married woman in 2004.

A well-known and revered Indian painter Jatin Das, also a Padma Bhushan awardee, was accused by a woman entrepreneur and environmentalist Nisha Bora. Recounting the horror of a night back in 2004, when she was introduced to the painter by her family during a dinner, Nisha came out with her story on Twitter.

Nisha alleges that back in 2004, when she was 28 years old and was visiting her family in Delhi from Bangalore, she met Jatin Das, who after chatting for a while asked her if she could assist him in organising his work material.

Though nothing out-of-the-place happened when she first met Das at his home in Delhi, but when she went to meet the painter at his studio he tried to grope her and forcefully kiss her on the lips.

Nish wrote, “I visited Jatin in his studio, which was in Khidki Village. I don’t recall the time of day, but that it was well within daylight hours. He poured himself some whiskey; offered me one too, but I refused. The next thing I knew, he attempted to grab me. I wriggled out of his embrace, flustered. Then he did it again. This time, he managed a clumsy kiss on my lips. I recall the feeling of his beard on my skin. I pushed him away, and moved away from him. At that moment, he said, Come on, it would be nice. Or something like that. What I recall clearly was his disbelief that I was pushing back. ”