Mohammad Shami’s Estranged wife Joins a Political Party

Oct 16, 2018, 10:34 pm IST
Hasin Jahan, the estranged wife of cricketer Mohammad Shami, is usually in the news for her heated exchanges with Shami. But today she is in the news for a completely different reason. Hasin Jahan joined the Congress party on Tuesday in the presence of Mumbai Congress Committee President Sanjay Nirupam, news agency ANI reported.

There was no prior information either from the Congress or Hasin Jahan about her decision to join politics. Jahan, a former model, had hit the headlines earlier this year after she accused fast bowler Mohammad Shami of domestic violence and extra-marital affairs.

On March 9, the Kolkata Police had booked Shami and four others under various non-bailable and bailable sections on the basis of Jahan’s complaint.

