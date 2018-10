Ingredients

Cocoa powder- 1 cup

Sugar powder- 1/2 cup

Khoya- 1/4 cup

Dessicated Coconut powder- 1/4 cup

How to Make Cocoa Powder Ladoo

In a pan add khoya, sugar powder and cocoa powder.

Mix well till all the mixture is blended.

Make ladoos out of the mixture and roll it in dessicated coconut powder.

Serve instantly.