Ingredients

1 litre strong clear hot coffee

½ litre Milk

½ litre Cream

175 gms. castor Sugar

A few drops vanilla essence

How to Make Iced Coffee with Cream

Put milk, sugar and vanilla into a stew pan.

Heat till it is nearly boiling, then add coffee.

Let mixture cool. Stir in cream.

Chill until it has the consistency of thick cream.

Beat well or shake in a cocktail shaker to make it frothy and serve quickly.

A little castor sugar can be sprinkled on top.