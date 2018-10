Ingredients

Khoya- 1 cup

Milk- 2 tsp

Sugar- 1/4 cup

Saffron thread- a few

Ghee- 2 tsp

Badam- a few

How to Make Khoya Peda

In a pan add khoya and milk. Also add sugar and mix.

Add saffron strands and mix well.

Add ghee and stir till it leaves the side.

Make balls out of the mixture and flatten it like pedas.

Decorate with badam on top.