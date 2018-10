Ingredients

1 Pineapple

2 sweet limes

2 limes

1 bottle soda

225 gms. Sugar

How to Make Pineapple Punch

Extract juice from fruits.

Keep aside a few pieces of pineapple (finely chopped) and one or two segments of sweet lime.

Mix all ingredients together except soda.

Chill for an hour and just before serving, add iced soda and let the pieces of fruit flat on top.

Serve chilled.