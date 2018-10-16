Nokia launches X7 with dual cameras : Price and Specifications

HMD Global has launched yet another smartphone in China, called the Nokia X7.

The Nokia X7 could be rebranded as Nokia 7.1 Plus when it launches globally, and also in India. The smartphone will be offered in Red, Silver, Midnight Black and Dark Black color options. The 4GB RAM variant is priced at RMB 1,699 (approximately Rs 18,150), the 6GB RAM variant is priced at RMB 1,999 (approximately Rs 21,350), and the top variant with 128GB storage priced at RMB 2,499 (approximately Rs 26,700). It will be available in China starting October 23.

Nokia X7 specifications and features

The Nokia X7 comes features a 6.18-inch display that runs at a resolution of 2246×1080 pixels, and an aspect ratio of 18.7:9. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC with octa-core CPU, and Adreno 616 GPU. It will be offered in three variants – 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB RAM with 64GB storage, and 6GB RAM with 128GB storage.

In the photography department you get dual cameras at the back. The setup includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor coupled with a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with telephoto lens for zoom and portrait mode. The camera also supports AI scene detection that can detect between 18 different scene types to optimize your photos. There is also AI portrait mode and studio light effects too. Up front, you get a 20-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling.

Connectivity options on the smartphone include dual SIM card slots, Bluetooth, 4G LTE with VoLTE, and USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer. To keep things ticking, there is a 3,500mAh battery with fast charging feature. The smartphone also includes 3.5mm audio socket and supports Nokia OZO stereo recording. On the software front, the Nokia X7 runs on Android 8.1 Oreo OS, and it will be upgradable to Android 9 Pie.