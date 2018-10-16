Protestors Stops a Tamil Couple From Going Sabarimala

Protestors stationed in Nilakkal region stopped a Tamil couple from going to Sabarimala. It happened around 9 pm today that a bus of pilgrims was stopped and a Tamil couple who was on the bus was beaten. The couple tried to explain that they are only going till Pamba but that did not allay the protestors. Eventually, police intervened to control the situation. All of this action was happening amidst a heavy downpour. Earlier the protestors had beaten women working in media too on a bus.
