The militants have hurled a rifle grenade at the CRPF jawans.

The incident took place in Jammu Kashmir’s Pulwama’s Newa area on Monday, where 1 personnel was injured.

The area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been launched.

The attack comes less than two days after police and security forces eliminated a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist in the Kangan area of the same district.