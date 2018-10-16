Student Celebrates Bhagat Singh’s Birthday, Gets Suspended

At a time where our country desperately needs some unifying forces, freedom fighters are a good set of people to start looking at. But then if authorities penalise you for celebrating and glorifying them, that is quite shocking. This is exactly what happened in Coimbatore where a first-year student was suspended for allegedly celebrating the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh at a college. S Malathi, a first-year MA (History) student of the Government Arts and Science College, Coimbatore has been suspended indefinitely. Principal K Chitra said a decision will be taken after the inquiry on October 22.

Meanwhile, an authority from the college said that Malathi and her classmates wanted to commemorate the birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh at the college level and had asked the principal to grant them permission. But the principal had denied the permission but “directed them to conduct it at the department level after obtaining permission from the head of the department”. But on that particular day, HOD was absent and the students asked tutor if they can celebrate it, but the tutor had refused the permission.

Students went ahead with the celebrations however and it perhaps infuriated the authorities. Students said that the celebration was not a huge one and that it was just that some students spoke about Bhagat Singh, remembered him and left. They said the gathering lasted for an hour or so.