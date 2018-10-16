What Does Goddess Durga’s 10 Weapons Signify?

It is Durga Puja and various pandals, prayers, and celebrations are taking place. Not to mention the huge statues & cut-outs.

Goddess Durga is ferocious to the demons and at the same time highly kind to her devotees.

The ten arms of Goddess Durga symbolize that she protects her devotees from all directions namely the eight corners and from the sky and the earth.

The ten hands of Lord Durga hold in them a conch, discuss, lotus, sword, bow with arrow, trishul, mace, thunderbolt, snake and flame.

Here’s what each weapon symbolises:

Trishul: Gifted to Her by Lord Shiva, the trishul or the trident has three sharp edges meaning that humans are composed of three gunas or qualities namely Tamas (inactivity and lethargic tendency), Rajas (hyperactivity and desires) and Sattva (positivity and purity). As the trident pierces anything to death, the compassion of Mother Durga shall confer the wisdom necessary to conquer the three qualities and emerge victoriously.

Conch: Symbol of the primordial sound called ‘AUM’ from which the entire creation emerged. It was gifted to Goddess Durga by Lord Varuna.

Discuss: Revolving around Durga’s hands, it show that Durga is the centre of creation and all the universe revolves around her. It was a gift from Lord Vishnu.

Lotus: It stands for the awakening of spiritual consciousness in a soul. Divine Mother will help her devotees to understand the transience of life and seek the ultimate truth. It was gifted by Lord Bramha.

Sword/ Kharga: Sword marks the sharpness of intellect enjoining humans to use the sense of discrimination to overcome their negativity.

Bow and arrow: The bow and arrow are the symbols of energy. It was gifted to the goddess by Lords Vayu and Surya.

Mace: Enjoins humans to exhibit loyalty, love and devotion to Mother Durga.

Thunderbolt: This weapon symbolizes firmness of spirit. Praying to Mother Durga will help shatter the problems encountered in life without losing confidence. She empowers her devotee with unshaken confidence and will. It was gifted by Lord Indra.

Snake: Indicates the upward movement from the lower state of consciousness to the higher state of existence experiencing pure bliss.

Axe: Maa Durga received an axe and an armour from Lord Vishvakarma. It signifies no fear of consequences when fighting the evil.