Kozhikode, Kerala: An 85-year-old man, Ramakrishnan, jumped in front of a train near Anakulangara Railway gate in Kollam district and committed suicide. People close to him said that he was constantly affected by the recent controversies surrounding Sabarimala. Ramakrishnan has been visiting Sabarimala for the past 60 years.

Police said that a note has been recovered from his body in which it is written: “Tomorrow the shrine will be opened, am leaving”.