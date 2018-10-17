Amid #METOO In India, Uber Driver Waits & Ensures Female Passengers’ Safety

Amid the #METOO stories and accusations that are floating around, an Uber driver earns hearts with his safety concerns over his family passengers.

Priyashmita Guha and her mother were the receivers of his kind gesture. She took to her Twitter handle to post the incident:

hey @Uber_India , wanted to tell you about your driver Santosh. Last night the place we were staying had it's gate was closed. It was 1 AM. He refused to let us go & waited for 1.5 hours till we got in. Kudos to him. Mom and I eternally grateful pic.twitter.com/tIjz9n2A8O — Priyashmita Guha (@priyashmita) October 14, 2018

Guha said she had booked the Uber cab on the 13th where Santosh was their driver. When they reached their home at 01:00 AM the gate was locked.

Santosh waited for 1-and-a-half hours till his passengers were safe inside.

Uber India thanked Priyashmita Guha and twitted on the matter:

The ability to truly go the extra mile and cater to one another in tough times is something that we are proud to recognize in #uberstar Santosh. Thanks for sharing. You made us smile, ear to ear! ? — Uber India Support (@UberINSupport) October 15, 2018

Twitterati too commented as well:

This tweet made my boring Sunday , a day 🙂 — Avinash Yadav (@avi_rules16) October 14, 2018

May his tribe flourish …..& spread far & wide! — Darayas Rustom Irani (@IraniDarayas) October 14, 2018