Latest NewsIndia

Amid #METOO In India, Uber Driver Waits & Ensures Female Passengers’ Safety

Oct 17, 2018, 07:30 am IST
Less than a minute
uber driver

Amid the #METOO stories and accusations that are floating around, an Uber driver earns hearts with his safety concerns over his family passengers.

Priyashmita Guha and her mother were the receivers of his kind gesture. She took to her Twitter handle to post the incident:

Guha said she had booked the Uber cab on the 13th where Santosh was their driver. When they reached their home at 01:00 AM the gate was locked.

Santosh waited for 1-and-a-half hours till his passengers were safe inside.

Uber India thanked Priyashmita Guha and twitted on the matter:

Twitterati too commented as well:

Tags

Related Articles

Jun 25, 2017, 12:14 am IST

15 ways to make this Eid special for your family !

Sep 20, 2017, 05:08 pm IST

Government will announce additional measures to boost growth: Arun Jaitley

law
Mar 1, 2018, 06:27 am IST

India’s latest law a historic one; new one challenges the old

Jul 1, 2017, 03:09 pm IST

Top LeT commander, 2 civilians killed in Kashmir operation

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close