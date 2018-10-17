CPI(M) MP P.K Sreemathi Asks Why Women Had to Go Sabarimala Exactly On the Day it Opened

CPI(M) Member of Parliament P.K Sreemathi has now revealed her personal stand on the Sabarimala issue. She asked why women had to go to Sabarimala exactly on the day the shrine opened and why they couldn’t wait a little further, having got the Supreme Court verdict in their favour.

Sreemathi said she is skeptical that if this was a deliberate move for making things difficult for the government. She was careful to make sure her words were not going to be taken as party’s official stand as she said this was her personal opinion.