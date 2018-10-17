KeralaLatest News

CPI(M) MP P.K Sreemathi Asks Why Women Had to Go Sabarimala Exactly On the Day it Opened

Oct 17, 2018, 11:35 pm IST
Less than a minute

CPI(M) Member of Parliament P.K Sreemathi has now revealed her personal stand on the Sabarimala issue. She asked why women had to go to Sabarimala exactly on the day the shrine opened and why they couldn’t wait a little further, having got the Supreme Court verdict in their favour.

Sreemathi said she is skeptical that if this was a deliberate move for making things difficult for the government. She was careful to make sure her words were not going to be taken as party’s official stand as she said  this was her personal opinion.

