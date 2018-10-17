Deaf & Dumb Woman Accuses Army Officers Of Raping Her

Amid the various #METOO stories and assaults, another rape case has come up. A deaf & dumb woman has accused 4 Army men of raping her.

The complaint that was recorded in Pune, has been sent to the Army Chief and the Defense Minister.

The rape that took place over 4 years in Khadki Military hospital saw the victim complaining to a jawan of the first rape became the tormenter, joining with the first accused in blackmailing her.

A video of the act was made, with which she was blackmailed. The 2 Army personnel became 4

The woman had complained to different heads of the hospital’s administration, which went unheard.

While FIR was registered against three of them under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and one was booked under Section 354 of IPC.