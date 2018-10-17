Drink Your Beetroot Juice To Lose Weight: Try Out These 4 Juice Types

We all go for quick results with minimum effort. Be it health or otherwise.

For health, we take up various diets and weight loss methods. However, while these may work in the beginning, however, in the long run, they do more harm than good.

To maintain your health you need to eat healthy food in its right combination.

So try your hand with these 4 beetroot juices to lose weight

Carrot And Beetroot Juice

Carrots are full of both soluble and insoluble fibres. Fibre takes the longest to digest and thus promotes a feeling of fullness and prevents you from bingeing on other fattening foods. Adding carrot to your beetroot juice will accelerate your weight loss process.

Ingredients

2 cups chopped beetroot

2 cups diced carrot

half cup water

5 tbsp. lemon juice

a pinch of salt

a few mint leaves

Method

Take a blender and add carrots, mint leaves and beetroot to it and blend it.

Now, add water, lemon juice, and salt.

Stir well and pour into a glass.

Apple And Beetroot Juice

Did you know that apple is a negative calorie fruit? Yes, that’s right! A negative calorie doesn’t mean it has no calorie at all. According to Bangalore-based Nutritionist, Dr Anju Sood, “Negative calories come from foods that are nutritious and low on calories.” Apples contain very low calories, about 50 calories per 100 grams; which means you can have as much of the negative calorie fruit as you like without significant weight gain.

Ingredients

2 cups diced beetroot

1 cup chopped apple

cinnamon powder

salt and black pepper

Method

Blend apple and beetroot in a blender and add cinnamon, salt and black pepper to it.

Stir well and pour into a tall glass.

Pomegranate And Beetroot Juice

Pomegranate is full of health-promoting antioxidants. The fruit is known to boost digestive health; thanks to the presence of B-complex vitamins. Pomegranate is also packed with fibre, which is essential for digestion. According to Delhi-based Weight Management Expert, Dr. Gargi Sharma, “Pomegranates are rich in antioxidants, polyphenols and conjugated linolenic acid – all of which help in burning fat and boosting the body’s metabolism. Pomegranate juice also helps in suppressing appetite.”

Ingredients

2 cups diced beetroot

1 cup pomegranate seeds

3 tbsp. lime juice

black salt

Method

In a blender, add beetroot and pomegranate seeds and give it a spin.

Now, add lime juice, and black salt.

Stir and pour into two your glass.

Tomato And Beetroot Juice

Just like apples, even tomatoes are relatively low in calories and carbohydrates. They also have high water content. Pair tomato juice with beetroot juice and voila, you have your tangy weight loss drink ready to be savoured!

Ingredients

2 cups diced beetroot

1 1/2 cups chopped tomato

3 tbsp. lime juice

mint leaves

salt

Method

Blend beetroot, tomato and mint leaves in a blender.

Now, add lime juice salt.

Stir well and pour into a tall glass.

Beetroot juice is packed with healthy minerals and vitamins. The juice has a lot of fibre and helps keep us full for longer time. Therefore, it is an ideal juice for people who are trying to lose weight. Consumption of beetroot juice helps in reducing weight by providing a low number of calories; a 100 ml serving of beetroot juice contains only 35 calories.

Beetroot is one of the healthiest foods that you can have. However, drinking beet juice regularly might make your urine and stool appear reddish. But, you don’t have to worry about that as it is quite usual.