Indian Army soldier arrested on charges of spying

The soldier of the Indian Army’s Signal Regiment was arrested on charges of espionage.He is currently be questioned by the police for further information. The arrest comes just days after Nishant Agrawal an engineer at the BrahMos was arrested on charges of passing on crucial information allegedly to the ISI.

The Indian Army Corps of Signals is a corp and an arm of the Indian Army which handles its military communications. The corps work closely with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to develop command and control software.

In the Agrawal case, the police had found that he had been in touch with Pakistani agents through Facebook. It was found that he had leaked technical information.

The police had said that despite him undertaking such sensitive work, his approach on the Internet was casual. Agrawal during his interrogation is said to confessed to downloading sensitive information relating to the supersonic missile from a senior’s computer.