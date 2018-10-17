Latest NewsInternational

Kasur Rapist Imran Ali Hanged Early Today Morning

Oct 17, 2018, 10:35 am IST
Imran Ali

The shocking rape of Pakistan, where a minor girl was raped and killed and her body dumped into a garbage dump had the nation in an uproar.

The accused, Imran Ali was served with death sentence by the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC).

And TODAY at 05:30 AM (06:00 AM IST) Imran Ali was hanged in Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore.

Before his sentence, Ali was granted a 45-minute meeting with his family.

The rapist was hanged in front of Magistrate Adil Sarwar and the victim’s father Muhammad Amin.

According to local news reports, an ambulance also arrived at the spot, along with Ali’s brother and two of his friends.

Imran Ali was sentenced to 21 ccountsof death, 3 life sentences and 23 years in jail.

