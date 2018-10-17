Man Dressed as Lord Siva Exhorts People to Protect Traditions of Sabarimala

Mavelikkara, Kerala: While the protests in Sabarimala to preserve the customs and traditions of the temple have taken an aggressive form, a man is in the spotlight for making a different kind of protest, rather an ‘awareness’ programme.

Sudarshanan from Mavelikkara, a well known cinema-serial artist, who is also the recipient of Folklore Fellowship in 2016 dressed as Lord Siva in his different mode of protest. He held placards that said “Sabarimala’s Customs and traditions should win, Devaswom board’s discussions with govt should succeed” and he placed it over the Trishul and walked around the street.

His protest started around 9 30 in the morning and ended around 6 in the evening. Sudarshanan who is best known for his roles in serials like Parinayam, Pattusari is currently doing an important role in the serial Thenum vayambum.