“Need More Schools Not Temples” CM Vijayan Quoting Ayyankali On Sabarimala Issue

All Kerala Chief Minister Pinaryi Vijayan had to say on the Sabarimala issue was that “Some cultures have to be broken”

He said this at the Puttharikandam Maidhanam in East Fort Thiruvananthapuram at an LDF meeting. The LDF meeting was the first one explaining the government’s stand on the Sabarimala issue.

“The real target of Sangh Parivar is to destroy the secular fabric of the state. But we will not allow these forces to destroy the secular way of thinking of the people. All secular, democratic thinking people including believers should come together to fight this agenda,” he said.

In the past, famous social reform leaders such as Sree Narayana Guru, Chattambi Swami and Ayyankali had broken the strict laws of their times and made way for new ones.

The chief minister said the SNDP, KPMS, Adivasi Gothra Mahasabha and many other organisations had taken a positive stand on the Sabarimala issue. “A propaganda has been unleashed against the LDF government without understanding the reality. Some people have been misled. But we are hopeful of removing the misunderstanding,” he said.

He said the state had a rich cultural tradition. From a land which was once called “mental asylum” by Swami Vivekananda became a model secular and democratic society because of renaissance movement. Now attempts are being made to drag the state backwards.

He said social reforms had been opposed at different times. Even after bringing legislation against Sati, over 8000 women had jumped into the pyre of their husbands. Ban on widow remarriage, isolation of menstruating women, women not being allowed to cover the upper part of their body, denial of inheritance rights to Christian women, polygamy in Muslim community, all these practices and customs were done away with on the strength of mass struggles.