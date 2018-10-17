Odiyan Contest is Here. Know How to Win Rs 1 Lakh

Mohanlal’s Odiyan is all set to be released on December 14 and the crew of the team is seeking interesting methods for its promotion. The team has launched a contest through which you can win a prize of Rs 1 Lakh. The contest is to create a promotional video for Odiyan in the following theme.

Odiyan Manikyan is coming back to his hometown from Kashi after a gap of 15 years and contestants have to think how old and new people will treat him, how they will welcome him. A video under one minute based on this theme has to be made and send to the team before November 30. Video can only be shot in a Mobile phone camera. Listen to the actor himself explaining the contest.

Odiyan Promotional Video Contest Announcing an exciting contest to bring out your creative best. Send us your one minute creative promotional videos about Odiyan and win incredible prizes ! Address for sending the videos Aashirvad Cinemas No 59/1049 Valakuzhi,Krishnaswamy road, Cochin, 682035Last date : On or before November 30, 2018#OdiyanRising #OdiyanContest

The film produced by Anthony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvaad Cinema is directed by VA Shrikumar Menon.