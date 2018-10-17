Latest NewsIndia

Para Asian Games Winners Shakes Hands With PM Modi; See PM's Tweets

Oct 17, 2018, 06:14 am IST
On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had congratulated the Para Asian Games winners

The Para Asian Games 2018 had recently took place in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The winners were pleased and glad that they had met up with PM Modi, stating that such an event motivates them to work harder.

PM Modi had posted various tweets on his meeting with the Para Asian Games winners

India finished with a total of 72 medals in one of its best performances at Para Asian Games in Jakarta.

PM Modi said that India is proud of these winners and tweeted: “Wishing this inspirational sportsperson great success in the future too. We are proud of you!”

