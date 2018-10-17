Para Asian Games Winners Shakes Hands With PM Modi; See PM’s Tweets

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had congratulated the Para Asian Games winners

The Para Asian Games 2018 had recently took place in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The winners were pleased and glad that they had met up with PM Modi, stating that such an event motivates them to work harder.

PM Modi had posted various tweets on his meeting with the Para Asian Games winners

It was a delight to interact with the medal winners of the Asian Para Games held in Jakarta recently. pic.twitter.com/Sxns6lNDZO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 16, 2018

India is proud of Anand Kumar Boregowda for bringing home the Bronze Medal in Men's Doubles badminton at the Asian Para Games 2018. Congratulations Anand! pic.twitter.com/liD4NWXLKf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 16, 2018

Amit Kumar is a champion. His stellar performance at the Asian Para Games 2018 has won the country a Gold in men's Club Throw F51 category. Many congratulations to him and best wishes for his future endeavours. @AmitParalympian pic.twitter.com/8m1wdYgwoh — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 16, 2018

Great meeting the talented Anandan Gunasekaran who won a Silver and a Bronze in Men's 400m and 200m respectively at the Asian Para Games 2018 in Jakarta. My best wishes for all his future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/QLMdzGaTrd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 16, 2018

The excellent effort by Surendran Pillai Aneesh Kumar at the Asian Para Games 2018 in Indonesia won the country a Bronze medal in Men's Discus Throw F43/44, F62/64 category. India is proud of his achievement and I hope he scales new heights of glory in the times to come. pic.twitter.com/aR6xrXmsyk — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 16, 2018

Nidhi Mishra has made India proud by bringing laurels home. She won the Bronze Medal in the Women’s Discus throw event at the Asian Para Games 2018. She is an inspiration for all of us. pic.twitter.com/DJ4kjcZvZN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 16, 2018

Parul Parmar won a Gold for India at the Asian Para Games 2018. Through her unmatched skill and determination, she won the Medal in Women's Singles Badminton. Keep making us proud, Parul! pic.twitter.com/vvrnnk38Y3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 16, 2018

Matching ever-increasing standards of competition for years and consistently making a mark, @DeepaAthlete is a sportsperson that young India looks up to. She won Bronze Medals in Women's Discus throw and Women's Javelin throw events at the Asian Para Games 2018. Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/Q59I5lJjnt — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 16, 2018

Ekta Bhyan started playing sports on a regular basis in order to get physically fit, in the wake of an accident in 2003. Since then, there has been no looking back and she kept winning various medals. Proud of her on winning a Gold in Club Throw. Best wishes to her. pic.twitter.com/b9x6CfUijO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 16, 2018

Athletes like Jayanti Behera motivate many youngsters to pursue sports. Her life journey is extremely inspiring. She is blessed not only with skill but also speed! Congratulations to her on winning a Silver in the 400m event and Bronze in the 200m event at the Asian Para Games. pic.twitter.com/hs1g43zQEG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 16, 2018

India finished with a total of 72 medals in one of its best performances at Para Asian Games in Jakarta.

PM Modi said that India is proud of these winners and tweeted: “Wishing this inspirational sportsperson great success in the future too. We are proud of you!”