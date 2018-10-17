Pinarayi Vijayan arrives in Abu Dhabi, will attend Business meet today

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan arrived in the UAE capital on Wednesday morning to push the redevelopment agenda of the flood-hit state, official sources have confirmed.

He will address a public gathering at the India Social and Cultural Centre (ISC) at 7pm on Thursday, in which more than 2,500 people are expected to attend, ISC President, Ramesh V Panicker said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, the UAE minister of tolerance, will be the chief guest at the function.

“The main agenda of his visit is to engage with the expat community and seek their help and ideas to rebuild the state,” said Panicker.

The first event Vijayan will attend is a dinner organised by IBPG (Indian Business and Professional Group) on Wednesday evening at 7.30pm at the Dusit Thani Hotel in the capital.

He is expected to present redevelopment projects for the flood-hit state and rope in investments from the Indian business community. In Abu Dhabi, ISC that is organising the function said arrangements have been made to accommodate visitors.