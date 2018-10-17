Police Force Tightens In Nilakkal As Protesters Voice Out Their Disagreements

As the Sabarimala temple gets ready for its seasonal opening TODAY, the state has increased the number of force in Pamba.

In a short while, the prayer protest headed by the Pandalam royal family is to begin.

Meanwhile, the protesters have been pushed back by the police for taking law in their hands and stopping the female devotees from entering Pamba.

The women police force have entered Pamba, however, they too are being questioned by the pilgrims on their age. The pilgrims have assured that no women police below the age of 50 will be allowed to enter the temple.

Around 1000 police personnel, 800 men and 200 women, have been deployed in Nilakkal to ensure a safe passage to the pilgrims to the Lord Ayyappa temple.

As per the latest reports, a Devaswom Board member, K Raghavan has that they decided to not file in a review petition against the September 28th Supreme Court verdict on the Sabarimala case.

He also said that women police, without their age being taken into consideration, is being allowed to enter the temple. He also said that special arrangements have not been made for the women devotees, that both men & women are equal as the Supreme Court said, and that available facilities should be used by both.