KeralaLatest News

Protest Intensifies in Nilakkal, Police Resorts to Lathicharge

Oct 17, 2018, 03:45 pm IST
Less than a minute

Protests in Sabarimala have taken a violent form and since morning as no vehicle could pass through without being checked by a section of the protestors. Media workers of mainstream news channels including CNN, News 18 and Republic Tv were attacked and after waiting long, Police has now started fighting fire with fire.

The police have resorted to lathi charge as the protests against women entry in Sabarimala turned violent near the Nilakkal temple. Lathi charge was carried out in order to disperse the crowd in front of the temple on the main path. Protestors were dispersed while a few of them took some vantage position and threw stones back.

Tags

Related Articles

Jan 21, 2018, 08:29 pm IST

Places in Kerala that might instill fear in you!

PM Modi & IMF chief Christine Lagarde
Apr 20, 2018, 11:37 am IST

PM Modi should pay more attention to Indian women: IMF chief

Pakistan Taliban leader Mullah Fazlullah
Jun 1, 2018, 06:56 pm IST

Taliban denied United Nation’s statement on peace talks

railway
May 13, 2018, 09:49 am IST

Indian Railway soon to have this feature of Airlines

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close