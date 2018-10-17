Protest Intensifies in Nilakkal, Police Resorts to Lathicharge

Protests in Sabarimala have taken a violent form and since morning as no vehicle could pass through without being checked by a section of the protestors. Media workers of mainstream news channels including CNN, News 18 and Republic Tv were attacked and after waiting long, Police has now started fighting fire with fire.

The police have resorted to lathi charge as the protests against women entry in Sabarimala turned violent near the Nilakkal temple. Lathi charge was carried out in order to disperse the crowd in front of the temple on the main path. Protestors were dispersed while a few of them took some vantage position and threw stones back.